LODHRAN-District and Sessions Judge Munir Ahmad Joyia said that without the cooperation of police, provision of swift justice is not possible.

He expressed these remarks while addressing the investigation officers at a two-day Investigation Skills Development Course being held at Javed Islam Shaheed Police Lines and DPO Office. He said that only with the police’s timely investigation on merit can provide swift justice.

He added that along with the investigation, evidence collected from the crime scene be preserved and delivered for forensic test so that evidence against criminals can be presented in front of the court. All the evidences be verified through forensic lab and in case of murder evidence be collected through modern techniques, he directed.

DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan said that doing investigation on the modern scientific ways, investigation officer can improve their skills. The purpose of the two day lectures is to improve the abilities of the police officials and after taking these lectures, their professional competence and skills will improve. He added that modern techniques of investigation are also being implemented.

Lectures were delivered on importance of evidence on crime scene, investigation using modern techniques, preparing the case file on the cases of murder, burglary, armed robbery, theft and drugs, principles of collecting evidence, investigation on technical basis.

Later, the judge along with DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan visited the District and Command Control 15, Police Service Centre, Front Desk, Complain Cell, CRO and PRO Branch.

The DPO briefed him regarding the police’s new projects and software applications, tool kit, FIR management system, Complaint Management System, Online Vehicle Checking, modern media management system, social activities, criminal record management system, human resources management system, tenants management system, checking of banks, TOs and POs through geo tagging.

After being briefed about all these projects, the judge appreciated the modern policing system, and said that police system is coming towards change which is better in public interest and these IT-based steps will also help the judiciary.

He appreciated DPO’s efforts, and said that during his deployment in Lodhran like discipline and modern technology is never seen in any other district on which he is happy to see such technology is available in remote district like Lodhran.