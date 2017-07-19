HAFIZABAD-The standing crops over hundreds of acres of land in four villages located along the bank of River Chenab were washed away due to erosion by the river.

The growers of Chak Chaura, Thatha Bamaan, Channi Thathlan and Mahmoodpur protested against negligence of the Irrigation Department for not taking timely measures to save the land. They said that last year, four small embankments were constructed by the district administration to save the villages from the onslaught of River Chenab but one of them has also been washed away by the Chenab waters.

They called upon the district administration and high-ups of the Irrigation Department to make prompt measures to save them from further ravages.

EDUCATORS ROLE STRESSED

The newly-recruited educators were advised to play their pivotal role for the character-building and raising standards of education to make students responsible and useful citizens.

Handing over appointment letters to the newly-recruited educators, State Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar said that they were appointed purely on merit and without any discrimination. She highlighted the importance of teachers in the nation building and stressed the need for inculcating Pakistaniat and Islamiat into students’ minds. She also advised them to perform duty with honesty and commitment.

Two gangs busted

The City Police claimed to have busted two inter-district gangs of bike-lifters and arrested six of its members wanted in 16 cases. The police also recovered 19 motorcycles and over a dozen firearms from their possession.

The arrested gangsters were identified as ringleader Yaseen, Adnan, Ashraf, Jamshed, ringleader Ashfaq alias Ashfaqoo and Danial. Few members of the gangs, however, managed to escape the scene. Police parties have been deputed to arrest them.