RAHIM YAR KHAN: Estimates of five people were killed and nine injured in a horrific accident where a passenger bus and a car rammed against each other, on Wednesday.

The bus was travelling from Lahore to Sadiqabad and was nearing Kot Samaba when it collided with a car. Reports show the bus was over speeding which was primary cause, while the driver escaped the scene.

Rahim Yar Khan faced yet again another mishap where an oil tanker overtuned in the Zafarabad, late Tuesday night. A spokesperson for motorway police claimed that motorway police officials arrived at the scene and sealed it to prevent further mishap