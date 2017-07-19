KAMALIA - The government has allocated Rs35 million to replace the old gas pipelines in Chak 327/GB, which will improve Sui gas supply to the area.

MNA Ch Asadur Rehman declared while talking to the media here the other day. The ruling MNA informed that work on the project will start soon, adding that 12 more villages of Kamalia Tehsil will be provide with Sui gas facility soon.

He claimed that several other mega projects worth billions of rupees are in the pipeline which will be undertaken soon. He said that completion of these projects will help raising living standard of the people of these areas and they will be able to avail basic facilities of life. On the occasion, he also announced reconstruction of Sabzi Mandi Road following vehement public demand.

One robbed, another electrocuted

ZAFARWAL-Armed robbers deprived a citizen of hundreds of thousands rupees and other valuables here on Tuesday.

Police said informed that Muhammad Rehan, son of Muhammad Sarwar, resident of Khushkhal Garh was on the way back to his village after withdrawing cash from a local branch of Alfalah Bank. As he reached the village’s turn, armed robbers, riding a 125 bike, held him at gunpoint and snatched Rs264,000 and other valuables from him.

Meanwhile, a labourer, appeared to be 40-year-old died after receiving severe electric shocks. He was working on the rooftop suddenly he touched an 11kv high transmission, passing overhead. He died on the spot.