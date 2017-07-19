ISLAMABAD - Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday blamed the PML-N government for using delaying tactics at the Supreme Court hearing of the JIT report in Panama paper case and asked it not to destroy country’s institutions for personal gains.

Speaking to media ahead of the third hearing of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report on Panama papers, Sheikh Rashid asserted that the rulers gathered wealth for their children but their performance for common man is zero. He insisted that submitting fake documents will not do any good to the Sharif family.

"The government is using delaying tactics. They have noting to state now. Their problems will be magnified if Volume 10 is made public. The rest of the corruption will be revealed through it," he said.

While responding to PML-N s objections on JIT members, Rashid stated, "Sharif family has no objection if Brigadier Nauman is included in the probing team of Dawn Leaks and Pathankot incident, however, they raise concerns if the same person becomes part of JIT investigating Sharif family."