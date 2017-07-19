SRINAGAR: In Indian Held Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that the brutal tactics and illicit policies of India are reason for mayhem in the area.

He further added that these wrong policies of India are continuously prompting bloodshed in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani made this telephonic address to the people present who were attending the funeral prayers of killed youth, Showkat Ahmad Lohar, at Dialgam in Islamabad district. Showkat along with two other youth was brutally killed by India troops at Nowgam in Islamabad district.

Paying tribute to the dead, he said, “Our struggle is a rightful one and our struggle carries no intention of separating or snatching any part of India.”

Media reports said the martyr had expressed wish that Syed Ali Gilani should be the one to lead his funeral.

The APHC Chairman replied that he would have loved to offer the funeral prayers of the killed, only if he had not been put under house detention.

“Our struggle has a definite goal and it is not pointless, but disciplined.” Gilani said in his address. “Well talented and well-organized leadership with a history of chivalry sacrifices is the essence leading the movement and we are duty bound to carry this mission to its logical end.”

Referring to recent statement of Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, Gilani said under a well organized plan, Kashmiri youth are being pushed to the wall and compelled to choose other options that we do not want to adopt.

Expressing his sorrow over the situation being created in the region, he said that the youth are being assassinated and attempts are being made to malign and disrupt the freedom struggle. He asked people not to support the pro-Indian politicians and their cunning politics.

Gilani further said that Islam is a complete code of conduct and its manifesto of universal brotherhood stresses that all humans are brethren.

“Hence, our struggle carries no hostile sentiments against the people of India. For the last seventy years, our people have sacrificed themselves for the sacred cause of freedom and it is our in-depth desire to see the Muslim Ummah on one page. Peace is our mission and we strive to eliminate the disparity among various sects and section of society,” he said.

Meanwhile, the forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement also paid rich tribute to the three youth martyred by Indian troops in Nowgam.