Officials said Indian troops opened fire in violation of a 2003 cease-fire agreement in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, killing two civilians and wounding another 13 in the volatile region.

The nuclear-armed rivals have repeatedly accused each other in recent weeks of unprovoked fire across the Line of Control that divides the Himalayan region into Indian and Pakistani zones.

Both countries claim Kashmir in its entirety, and have gone to war over it twice.

Earlier this week the Pakistani military said four soldiers drowned after their vehicle was struck by Indian fire, causing it to plunge into a river in Kashmir.