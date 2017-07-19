IRPUR (AJK)-The Kashmiris are all set to observe 70th Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day today with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the achievement of the right to self-determination and to translate the idea under the spirit of the historic resolution passed this day in 1947.

Special programmes including seminars, conferences and rallies would be the hall mark of the day throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir, occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in other parts of the world.

July 19 is observed as Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day by the people of Jammu & Kashmir living either side of the line of control and other parts of the world every year with the renewal of pledge to continue the ongoing indigenous struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian subjugation.

The historic resolution was passed unanimously by the people of the Muslim-dominated state in a meeting of the All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference held at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, the founder President of AJK this day in 1947 at Aabi Guzer in Srinagar demanding the then Dogra rulers to materialise the accession of the Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan honoring the decision and the categorical viewpoint of the majority population of the Muslim-majority Jammu & Kashmir state.

The people launched the struggle under the spirit of the said resolution for the liberation of their motherland from the yoke of dogra rule and later from the unlawful and forcible hold of Indian imperialism. The freedom struggle of Kashmiris is continuing with full vigor for over 67 years.

For the last 29 years, the liberation movement has attained momentum after the people of Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir stood up launching their indigenous struggle against the long subjugation over their motherland.

Special ceremonies will be held in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu Kashmir during the Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan week to highlight the importance of the early implementation of the ideology of accession of Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan after liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir state from the Indian yoke.

The prime ceremony to mark the historic day will be hosted in the capital town of Muzaffarabad where AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, flanked by his cabinet colleagues, elected representative and the all segments of society, will lead Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day Rally, with traditional zeal and fervor and renewal of pledge to continue the struggle for the accomplishment of the idea of accession of entire Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution to this direction.

In Mirpur, seminar will be held under the auspices of National Events Organising Committee with the coordination of various social, political, traders, and public representative organisation. The meeting will be followed by rallies to be participated by the people of all walks of life from various parts of the city to reiterate complete solidarity with the people of Pakistan.

The city has been decorated with the banners bearing slogans of the Kashmiris deep-rooted love and affection with Pakistan, continuation of struggle for liberation of occupied Kashmir to bring the idea of Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan to destiny and for achieving the Kashmiris birth right of self-determination. The local civil society’s representative organisations have decided to observe the day in a befitting manner.