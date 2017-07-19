LHC turns down PTI’s plea for Shehbaz disqualification

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s plea seeking disqualification of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif over corruption charges.

Justice Shahid Karim held the petition was not maintainable and observed the petitioner may approach the relevant forum. The petition was argued by senior lawyer Babar Awan who has recently quit the PPP and joined PTI.

As the proceedings commenced, Justice Karim asked the PTI’s counsel to explain whether any court had declared the Panama JIT report effective or whether the LHC had not already dismissed the petition on the grounds of personal business. On this Awan said the court was right in its observation, but Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif concealed the facts in his nomination papers.

He said JIT’s report had exposed these facts while his political influence as the Punjab chief minister over establishment and relocation of sugar mills was quite clear. So he prayed to the court to declare Shehbaz Sharif disqualified.

In the petition, PTI chief Imran Khan had made Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Election Commission of Pakistan parties in the case, alleging he took oath as member of the provincial assembly and head of the cabinet, but violated his oath.

He had relied upon the Panama JIT report against the ruling family and alleged Shehbaz Sharif had misused his powers as the Punjab chief minister for establishing and relocating selective sugar mills in South Punjab.

Khan argued, “The oath taken by Shehbaz Sharif enjoins him to be sagacious, righteous, non-profligate and honest, but he violated his oath and preferred his personal gains to national interests by abuse of his influence and misuse of his official decisions, so Shehbaz Sharif stands disqualified to hold the office of the chief minister and membership of the provincial assembly in terms of provisions of Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973.”

He mentioned his party leader Jahangir Khan Tareen’s petition against the Punjab government over allowing shifting and relocation of certain sugar mills and relied upon an observation of LHC in the case that the government made a policy to benefit selected sugar mills.

Khan alleged Shehbaz Sharif misused his powers, being the chief minister, by allowing his relatives and others to establish new sugar mills as well as their relocation in South Punjab through an illegal notification. He cited a number of writ petitions decided by the LHC in which the Punjab government and several provincial departments like agriculture, industries, Commerce, investment, food, environment protection and law and parliamentary affairs were made respondents through their competent authorities.

District coordination officers of Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Rajanpur were also impleaded, the petition stated. Textile and food and research ministries, Islamabad, were also made parties to explain the federal government’s policy and national interests, the petition further stated.

Imran Khan said Shehbaz Sharif had been ruling Punjab for about nine years. “He became chief minister of the province after his election as an MPA from PP-159 and, being head of the cabinet, he was custodian of every penny and all assets of the province, but he acted quite contrary to it,” Imran said.

Khan also relied upon the Supreme Court’s decision in Panama Papers case and the inquiry report prepared by the joint investigation team (JIT) against the ruling Sharif family.

He said the letter issued by Ministry of Justice of UAE had also proven this fact that the respondent and his family were telling lies. He further alleged Shehbaz Sharif and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif set the worst examples of conflict of interests in the history of the country and made unlawful colossal business gains through their families and cronies.

He referred to another decision of the SC that contained reports of various banks, terming the respondent and his family defaulters. He added only National Bank of Pakistan claimed the respondents made payment of Rs 6 billion.

Justifying submission of his petition before the court, he submitted that a reference was moved to the Punjab Assembly speaker for disqualification of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, but he dismissed the reference. He questioned Shehbaz Sharif’s membership of the assembly. “Under what authority of law has he been holding the office of chief minister as well as membership of the provincial assembly?” he asked.

He prayed to the court to disqualify Shehbaz Sharif and order Election Commission of Pakistan to issue required notification in accordance with the law.

LHC DISMISSES PM’S DISQUALIFICATION PLEA: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification conditional with the NAB’s reference, declaring it was not maintainable.

Muhammad Amin, a citizen, moved the petition, stating JIT was not an institution and nobody could be declared guilty without lawful investigation. Under Article 10-A, fair trial was the right of every citizen, he said. He stated the matter of Nawaz Sharif should be sent to the NAB rather than his conviction by the court. On this Justice Shahid Karim who heard the arguments observed the petition was not maintainable as the matter was in the Supreme Court.

SC MOVED AGAINST NAWAZ, 18 OTHERS: Amina Malik, a member of civil society, filed a petition before the Supreme Court against 19 parliamentarians, including Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and ministers, over charges of speaking against the courts.

She moved the SC against PM Nawaz Sharif and 18 others, including Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Daniyal Aziz, Asif Kirmani, Maeeza Hameed, Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Rana Sanaullah, Capt (r) Safdar and Senator Nehal Hashmi. She submitted that the respondents committed contempt of court by speaking on the matters sub judice before the Supreme Court. She requested the court to initiate contempt proceedings against them.

