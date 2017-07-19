SHEIKHUPURA-SP Mubarak Shah who was martyred in a terrorists attack in Quetta was a courageous and gallant member of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) while his martyrdom is a big loss to the nation.

Additional IG Police Naseemuz Zaman, also president of PSP Association, stated while talking to The Nation here the other day.

Paying tribute to the Quaidabad SP, he said the martyred was an asset to the Police Department and the vacuum created by his unwarranted demise could not be fulfilled. He said that services of Mubarak Shah for the Police Department cannot be forgotten as he was a jewel in the crown of the department. He said that all officers of the PSP pay homage to Mubarak Shah who was targeted in a terror attack. “His blood will not go in vain and will prove to be the last nail in the terrorism’s coffin,” he pointed out. He also prayed for rest of his soul in eternal peace.