SHEIKHUPURA - The family members of an 11-year-old boy, flanked by a large number of locals, Tuesday staged a protest against the police failure to locate the missing boy despite the lapse of a couple of days.

The protesters gathered in front of the Sheikhupura DPO office where they chanted slogans, demanding immediate recovery of the boy.

The family informed the media that Zain,11, a resident of city’s posh locality Jinnah Park had gone missing under mysterious circumstances from outsides his house a couple of days ago. They alleged that despite report, the A-Division Police have failed to trace whereabouts of the boy, fearing that the police negligence to could lead to serious implications on the boy safety.

They demanded f DPO Sarfraz Virk to intervene and prod the A-Division Police into action for safe recovery of the boy.

WOMAN SHOT DEAD

The mother of four children was allegedly gunned down by her brother over some domestic issues. The incident occurred in the limits of Nankana Saddr Police. The police said accused Azeem had a quarrel with his sister over some domestic matter. In a fit of rage, he shot her dead. The police have launched investigation into the incident.

BISE claims new automated results system set up

SARGODHA-The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha has prepared automated matriculation results system for annual examination 2017 by using Barcoded instead fictitious numbering of answer sheets.

Controller Examinations Liaqat Ali Naveed informed Sargodha Division Commissioner Nadeem Mehboob while briefing him about declaration of annual results of matriculation exams, expected on July 25.

The commissioner directed the board management to ensure error free results and transparency in marking of answer sheets. Mr Liaqat Ali Naveed assured the commissioner of transparency in sheets’ marking and said that results would be kept secret till the announcement date. The commissioner also inspected rechecking process of 40 toppers of the matriculation exams and stressed strict scrutiny of answer sheets so that students could be rewarded for their hard work.