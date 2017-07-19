PAKPATTAN/BAHAWALNAGAR-Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq said that the Joint Investigation Report (JIT) report has proved that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is not Sadiq and Ameen any longer.

“Nawaz Sharif, it has been proven that you are no longer Sadiq and Ameen. You must step down from the post of Prime Minister as soon as possible,” said JI Ameer Sirajul Haq during a press conference at the residence of former District Nazim Rao Naseem Hashim Khan.

Siraj said that the Panama Leaks had caused the upheaval of governments in other countries. He said that the scandal had proven that Pakistan’s ruling family was involved in corruption and money laundering in several countries.

“We need a continued and permanent state policy on the issue to ensure that no government or dictator changes stance on Kashmir from our principle stance to resolve Kashmir issue according to the United Nations resolutions,” he said.

He said Kashmiri people had waged a historic struggle and laid down their lives for right to self-determination promised to them by international community under the auspices of the United Nations. But, he said, successive Indian governments denied the just right to Kashmiri people and always tried to quell their struggle with the use of force and abuse of human rights.

He said that not only the ruling family but all those whose names had surfaced in the Panama Leaks scandal should be held accountable. He thanked all those who had been actively involved in pursuing Panama Leaks scandal. “The JIT has just brought forth one grain of rice from the dish,” he said.

Addressing a public gathering at Bahawalnagar, he said terrorism and poverty are main problems in the country. Elite class is dominant over the common man. He said that he himself is the son of a laborer. “How common man may seek justice, when the doors of courts are opened with gold keys,” he said. “I will hand over the Holy Quran to the judges, if I comes to power even for a single day.”