Nawaz rules out assemblies dissolution

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said he would accept whatever the court would decide in the Panama Papers case, but reiterated that he would neither resign nor dissolve the assemblies.

The prime minister initiated consultations with the heads of parliamentary parties, and on Tuesday separately met Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Z) leader Ejazul Haq at the Prime Minister’s House.

He discussed with them the current political situation, opposition parties’ demand for his resignation and the apex court hearing on Panama Papers case.

Sources in the ruling PML-N informed The Nation that the prime minister would be meeting the heads of other parliamentary parties including National Party, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Awami National Party, Qaumi Watan Party, the FATA parliamentary group and others in the coming days to take them into confidence on the government’s view on the Panama Papers case.

The sources said during the meetings the prime minister would try to dispel the impression being created by the opposition parties that the prime minister would ditch the system in case of any adverse verdict against him.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman supported the prime minister’s decision not to step down on the demand of the opposition parties, and termed their demand ahead of the Supreme Court decision as out of place and unreasonable.

Sources aware of the deliberations in the meeting informed The Nation that Maulana Fazlur Rehman advised the prime minister to hit back at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with full force and create and highlight the flaws and weaknesses in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He further said the government should change its policy of going soft on PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and said the cases against him should be pursued vigorously.

The sources further said the JUI-F chief assured his party’s complete support to the prime minister and even in his case of any adverse verdict against him, his party would stand by the ruling PML-N and would extend support to the candidate to replace him as the prime minister.

The JUI-F chief, who was having differences with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over host of issues recently, expressed unequivocal support for the premier.

The religio-political leader also dubbed the Panama Papers case a conspiracy against the democratic government and advised the prime minister to fight it out with full force.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed similar views during his meeting with PML-Zia leader Ejazul Haq and he too announced unconditional support to the government.

Haq said he along with his party would stand by democracy in the current crisis and expressed his hope that the prime minister would come out victorious.

He appreciated the prime minister’s decision not to let the democratic order derail even if the court gave verdict against him.

Sources informed The Nation that the prime minister during his meeting with Ejazul Haq reiterated that he would accept whatever was the verdict of the apex court in the case.

Even in case of an adverse verdict they would accept it with protest and would not take any step detrimental to the incumbent political dispensation in the country.

