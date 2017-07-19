Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan said Wednesday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is still confused about what crime he is accused of.

Commenting on Supreme Court’s proceedings in the Panamagate case, Khan alleged that the premier was given five chances to prove his innocence and tell truth about his properties, but he lied.

"After telling all those lies, the man still asks what he is accused of," he added.

Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman said that PM Sharif should have resigned when his name came in the Panamagate case in the first place.

He went on to say that one way or the other, Nawaz Sharif's days in Prime Minister House are numbered.

He demanded to put the entire Sharif family's names on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Expressing his reservations about the ECP, Khan said that all parties should have confidence in the election commission. No reforms were introduced in the state institution.

"A bio-metric system should be introduced for voting next year and the caretaker government should be unbiased in order for a free and fair election," he added.