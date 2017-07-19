Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Wednesday that “no compromise will be made” on the defence of the country “irrespective of the constraints."

He said this on his visit to Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Wednesday.

COAS was given detailed briefing on defence production of the industry including ongoing and future defence projects. COAS appreciated performance and commitment of the industry towards quality production.

"HIT has a history of contributions to strengthen conventional defence capability of the country,” military’s media wing quoted Army Chief as saying.

While expressing his satisfaction on the progress, COAS asked HIT chairman to expedite the ongoing projects for timely completion. COAS also assured full support to defence industry.

COAS also witnessed display of the capability and projects in hand.