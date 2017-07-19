ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the Senate will jointly move a resolution in the Senate for the removal of SECP Chairman Zafarul Haq Hijazi after registration of a case against him on charges of record tampering and misuse of powers.

“The house recommends that the SECP chairman should be removed immediately from his office after registration of FIR against him on the order of the Supreme Court in the light of the recommendations of the JIT,” says the resolution signed by a number of members of the opposition parties in the house including PPP, PML-Q, ANP and PTI. PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the opposition would jointly move the resolution in Wednesday (today)’s sitting of the Upper House of the parliament. The special investigation unit (SIU) of the FIA on July 10th had registered an FIR against Hijazi on charges of misuse of official authority.

The FIR was registered against the head of the SECP in compliance with the earlier orders of the SC passed on July 10th during the hearing of Panama Papers case. The SIU registered the FIR under sections 46 and 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code in the light of its earlier investigations conducted against the SECP officials on charges of record tampering of Chaudhry Sugar Mills, owned by members of the Sharif family.–Imran Mukhtar

It has been stated in the report that the SECP chairman in the earlier enquiry had been “found guilty of criminal misconduct by misusing his official authority for passing illegal order and exerting pressure on his subordinates for forging and falsifying of official record.”