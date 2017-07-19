Rohaan, a four-month-old Pakistani baby was successfully treated at a hospital in Nodia- Jaipur, Rajasthan in India.

The statement released by the Jaypee Hospital regarding the problem of Pakistani baby said that Rohaan was suffering from “D-transportation of great arteries with abnormal origin of main arteries from opposite chambers with multiple VSD and severe pulmonary hypertension”.

The distressed father, Kamal Siddiqui tweeted to the external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and Sartaj Aziz in May, complaining about his inability to get hand on a medical visa to India for the immediate treatment of his son amid the prevailing tensions between the two countries.

As a consequence of series of tweets from Siddiqui and other Twitter users from India and Pakistan, Sushma Swaraj finally took the notice of the case and replied back to the father,’ The child will not suffer, and the Indian High Commission in Pakistan will issue the visa’, according to The Indian Express.

Rohaan and his parents were finally granted a medical visa. They traveled to India on June 12, where the treatment of their kid started at a private hospital in Nodia.

The Pakistani baby had a successful operation, and the doctors have kept Rohaan under observation. The four-month-old baby is expected to fly back to Pakistan once the doctors grant him the permission to travel.

Father of the kid, Siddiqui, thanked Swaraj on a tweet for allowing them to travel to India for surgery of their son. He said that his child’s “heart beats” for Swaraj while urging the minister to further “open doors” of medical visas for other Pakistanis as well.