Third hearing of Panama case on Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report held today in Supreme Court.

Three-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afazal is hearing the case.

The legal counselor of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Haris resumed his arguments. Khawaja Haris told the court that Nawaz Sharif told JIT about all of his assets.

“PM did not hide any assets and all are mentioned in his tax returns,” Haris said.

During his arguments the lawyer quoted NAB’s Section, article 5A and stated that any individual taking benefits from assets of related person cannot be a suspect.

Upon this Justice Azmat Saeed stated that this law also mentions the person who has assets under his name. "The law also discussed about sources of income and assets," Justice Azmat added.

The court reiterated that question of money trail of London flats has still not answered. "The basic question remains same," the court remarked.

Justice Ijaz ul Hassan remarked that basic question is who and when paid for London flats. "The business and investment were in Saudi Arabia and Dubai then how money reached to London," Justice Ijaz stated.

"We have asked this simple question numerous times but still has not get any answer," the court mentioned.

Upon this Haris Khawaja stated that Prime Minister has no link to London flats as that property belongs to his children.

"The children are independent and they bought that property," Haris Khawaja said.

On the issue of offshore companies, the apex court remarked that there are layers of offshore companies but details of income sources and investments are not clear.

Yesterday the Supreme Court said the data collected by the joint investigation team is not conclusive, hinting at sending the case to a trial court.

While heading a three-member bench that heard arguments on the JIT report, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan asked the prime minister’s counsel whether the Supreme Court or an accountability court would decide the matter.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said: “We have not closed the doors yet. Whatever the JIT has recommended is not order of the Supreme Court.”

The court made it clear that there is no ongoing investigation. “We have given the JIT two weeks to wrap up its setup from the Federal Judicial Academy,” Justice Afzal said. He further said no further document from the JIT except the replies of the requests made under mutual legal assistance would be acceptable, but they would be opened in the court in front of everyone. “We don’t want to keep anything secret,” Justice Ejaz said.

Justice Ahsan observed the idea of constituting the JIT was to give an opportunity to the respondents, the Sharif family, to clear and vindicate their position.

However, Khawaja Haris, representing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said the opportunity was denied to his client.