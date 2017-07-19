LAHORE - Following Supreme Court Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Association, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Tuesday announced to stage countrywide protest demonstrations to press the prime minister to quit office in Panama leaks issue.

PBC Vice Chairman Ahsan Bhoon said that report of Panama’s JIT had proved that PM Nawaz and his family members were guilty of corruption. Therefore, he said, he had lost his justification to remain in office.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference which was attended by the council’s office-bearers and many other lawyers.

Lahore High Court Bar Association was the first bar to raise voice against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over Panama leaks. Pakistan Bar Council, in the beginning, had opposed call for PM’s resignation and held a convention in Islamabad.

Ahsan also demanded resignation of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and MNA captain (r) Muhammad Safdar. He requested the Supreme Court to take the case of Panama leaks to its logical end and disqualify those found guilty in JIT report.

Ahsan also requested the court for action against government ministers for using derogatory and threatening language against JIT members and SC judges.

He announced that the lawyers would observe countrywide strike on Wednesday (today) to press their demand of PM’s resignation. He also announced that he would host an all parties’ conference on Panama Papers’ case.

Supreme Court Bar Association’s secretary Aftab Bajwa also announced strike on Wednesday (today). He said members of the Sharif family were found guilty of doing corruption and making illegal assets. He mentioned Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as tools for corruption and money laundering. Bajwa said PM had no justification to remain in office as he had already been declared as dishonest.