ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque condemned Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) allegations on party chief Imran Khan, today.

Haque said that Nawaz Sharif is the biggest criminal in the history of Pakistan, and he is trying to evade arrest by not coming to court.

Prior to the Supreme Court (SC) Panama Case hearing, State Water and Power Minister Abid Sher Ali challenged authorities by prompting them to arrest Imran Khan, and saying that they would not because the police won’t listen to them because they no longer consider Nawaz Sharif their Prime Minister

The PTI leader went on to warn that it is only a matter of time before the PM faced trial for the murder of the 14 people who lost their lives in the Model Town, Lahore incident.

In an angry tirade, Haque fumed that PML-N had broken all records of using inappropriate language.

Haque also complained about PML-N’s inappropriate use of language, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Balochistan Prime Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai take undue favours from the premier. He alleges that they only do it because the Pm’s removal from power would put an end to their corrupt plans.

Outside the court, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry expressed hope that the trial would be concluded by Friday, and the Sharifs would face prosecution for duping the nation.