SADIQABAD-PPP leader Sardar Mumtaz Khan Chang said that Panama leaks exposed corruption of the ruling family, making Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif ineligible to serve as chief executive of the country.

Talking to media here the other day, he claimed that the entire nation is witness to corruption of the Sharif family, adding that the PM has lost the moral ground to rule the country. He demanded that those involved in corruption should be made ineligible for holding public office. Corrupt politicians should be sent to jail, he added. He said that parliamentarians of the ruling party have nothing to do with welfare of the country, adding that they are just making money and laundering it to offshore accounts. The PML-N lawmakers have a history of looting public wealth, he flayed, adding that names of members of the Sharif family, who are being investigated, should be put in Exit Control List (ECL). The PML-N would be swept in next general election, he claimed.