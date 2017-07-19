ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family would emerge victorious in the Panama Papers case being heard in the Supreme Court.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court building after Panama papers hearing, she said that the JIT report is not the decision of apex court and all the record of PM’s tax returns is available at the websites of institutions. She said the PM asset’s details are also available. She said the documents obtained through informal sources are liable to scrutiny and verification. She said neither the JIT nor our political opponents have presented any solid evidence to prove corruption, receiving commission or kickbacks against Nawaz Sharif.

She said Nawaz Sharif's lawyer today raised legal points on the validity of documents obtained by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) through informal channels. She said deliberate efforts are being made to form bogus cases against the Prime Minister.

The minister expressed the hope that the Supreme Court will reject the baseless allegations leveled against the three-time elected prime minister.

She said the Prime Minister has served the people and he became the Premier through people's vote for the third time. She said that the people will again elect Nawaz Sharif with overwhelming majority in next general elections, because he is the only leader who worked a lot for the country’s prosperity. She said the incumbent party has fulfilled all promises which it made during last general elections and religiously following its manifesto. She said most of the development projects in country have been completed due to PM and his team effort. She said the nation stands with PM in this difficult time.

The minister said apex court will reject JIT report and a petition of thief against the PM. She suggested political leaders to control their workers to avoid any untoward incident.