ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday said that the disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has now become the writing on the wall and the premier should resign before “he is shown the door.”

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary, while talking to reporters after the hearing of Panama case in the Supreme Court, said that the Panama matter was directly “moving towards 14-year imprisonment for each member of the Sharif family including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hassan, and Hussain Nawaz and now only a miracle could save all of them from this sentence.” He said that the “motu gang” delivered long and fiery speeches outside the apex court when it came to describing the money trail and Qatari letter in the court; they had no words to say anything.

The PTI spokesperson said that since the investigating institutions were subservient to Sharifs, transparent probe couldn’t be carried out into the cases against them. Thus, he added, the JIT has recommended reopening of the old cases against them so that a transparent investigation is conducted.

Fawad Chaudhary said the Sharif family had used PML-N for money laundering. He said the JIT report showed Sharif family assets not only in London but also in Switzerland and other countries and they had no defence for the Qatari letter in the apex court. “PML-N admitted about the theft and money laundering but wished for no investigation.” He said that the government has not only admitted the ownership of off-shore company — FZE, but also got issued Iqama on the company.

While speaking about the proceedings of the JIT being made public, Fawad Chaudhary said sarcastically that the videos should be aired in cinemas, which will also help the film industry prosper. “If the video of Captain (retd) Safdar’s JIT proceedings are aired, it would turn out to be a blockbuster and the tickets would be sold in black.”

PM’s disqualification seems clear as writing on the wall, he asid adding Nawaz Sharif would go and a new prime minister would come. The entire nation has set eyes on SC and judges.

Following the adjournment of the case, PTI’s Secretary Information Shafqat Mehmood said the Sharif family’s corruption had been exposed and the ruling party was panicked. He stated that Sharif family had failed to produce any documentary evidence in their defence which could validate their statements. He spoke further about the ownership of properties by Sharif family saying it had been proven that the properties were owned by Maryam Nawaz.

Shafqat Mehmood said the money trail of Sharif family was connected to Gulf Steel Mills as United Arab Emirates had no record of the company’s dealings.

He said it had also been proven that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was the marketing manager of FZE Company on a salary of DHR 10,000. Now they claim Nawaz was the chairperson and manager but did not take salary.

He stated that the point of forming JIT was to give Sharif family another chance to prove their innocence and clear their name yet nothing was provided. He went on adding that the “Sharif’s actual business was corruption and the business empire was erected by the wealth they looted from the country.” Massive surge in Nawaz Sharif assets was witnessed whenever he got power, he said. In addition to that he accused Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) of suppressing political opponents by lodging fake cases.