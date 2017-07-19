LAHORE - Mian Ata Muhammad Maneka on Tuesday resigned as Punjab Revenue Minister.

Ata Maneka who primarily belonged to PML-Q and joined PML-N before the 2013 elections tendered resignation, expressing dissatisfaction with the attitude of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif towards him, a private TV channel reported, quoting his family sources. Maneka was displeased with the Punjab government for curbing his powers as the minister.

It may be mentioned that Maneka also resigned as auqaf and baitul mall minister in 2014 on the same grounds, but he withdrew his resignation after his reservations were removed by the government.

The TV channel, quoting a government spokesman, said no resignation of Ata Maneka had so far been received.

When this scribe tried to contact Ata Maneka, his cellphone was found switched off.