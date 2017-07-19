ISLAMABAD:- PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday accused the ruling Sharif family of using their personal businesses for money laundering. In a series of tweets, Khan said that all enterprises of the Sharif family, established in Pakistan, UK, UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, were in a loss and yet Nawaz Sharif and his children’s wealth had increased. All companies, he said, were fronts for money laundering operations.–NNI

He said that the Sharif family has focused on mega projects, instead of social welfare projects, from where money has been siphoned off. “It is abundantly clear that their business is corruption,” he concluded.