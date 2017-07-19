ISLAMABAD - Firebrand PML-N leader and Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali on Tuesday hit out at Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Chaudhry Shujaat and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wants to topple democracy.

The Minister said that PTI had made preparations to celebrate on Monday and had gathered workers from across the country. Abid Sher Ali said that the nation will definitely celebrate the victory of democracy.

He also bashed Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed and challenged him to exchange his assets with him. He said though Sheikh Rashid claims to be a worker, he owns property worth millions of rupees along motorway and farm houses through corruption.

He said Sheikh polished Nawaz Sharif’s shoes for 25 years, and should kill himself by drowning in Nullah Lai.

Hetermed PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi triple Shah, and said he should tell the nation how many billions he has received as offerings and how much taxes he has paid.

He did not spare the Chaudhry brothers and said they should tell the nation about their Benami properties abroad.