MULTAN-At least two persons were killed in separate incidents here on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as a brick kiln worker namely Muhammad Shan, 18, and a peasant Muhammad Afzal.

Police suspected that Muhammad Shan was shot and killed by unidentified persons in the name of honour. The Qutabpur police registered a case against unidentified persons and launched investigation.

In another incident, a peasant namely Tasawar Manzoor killed another Muhammad Afzal. Both of them were picking mangoes in an orchard and they exchanged harsh words. The killer escaped from the spot. The Alpa Police registered a case against the accused and raids were being conducted to catch him.