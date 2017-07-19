KARACHI: According to police sources, two people were injured during a firing incident in the Kuwari Colony area yesterday night.

Security officials noted that the victims had shown resistance during a robbery attempt. Locals caught the robber and beat him before he could be taken into custody. The detainee’s weapons have been recovered by the police.

One of the wounded has been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while the other has been moved to a private hospital on Stadium Road on the outskirts of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Security officers stated that, during a search operation carried out in the metropolis' Gulberg area, two suspects were taken into custody.

Superintendent of Police (SP)-Gulberg added that weapons and a stolen motorcycle were seized from them.

SP Orangi Abid Ali Baloch mentioned another search operation, which was conducted in Orangi Town No. 6 and nearby areas.

After the raid, Baloch said that a close aide of a Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Karachi leader was detained and his that weapons confiscated. The suspect allegedly underwent training in Afghanistan and Waziristan, and was reported to have been involved in target killing incidents as well as attacks on Rangers and police.

A door-to-door search in Orangi Town was started after the SP received a tip that alleged criminals were present there.