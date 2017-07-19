SIALKOT-Police arrested two accused traders for allegedly slapping, thrashing, dragging, torturing and disgracing three women at their cloth shop over the suspicion of theft in Daska here Tuesday.

The shopkeepers also held them hostage for about one and half hours. They also harassed and threatened them with dire consequences as shown in the footage which went viral on social media.

According to the Daska police, the footage revealed that the accused including two traders Shakeel and Abdul Rehman were beating the three unknown women two of them carrying little children, over suspicion of stealing the cloths from their shop located at Daska City’s congested Subeydar Bazaar.

In the footage, the shopkeepers tortured and dragged them from hair. The victims said they did not steal any cloth from there but the accused traders and shopkeepers treated them like animals in an inhuman way.

“Their minors were also crying in their cradles and the accused were beating the women and slapping them on their faces,” the police said as the footage showed.

According to the some local people, the women were forced to tender apology and then they were allowed to go away from the spot. The police said that the women were unknown, who were not traced out by the police, as they went back to their houses.

The women were seemed to be from any rural area, the footage revealed. However, the Daska City police have registered a case against eight accused including two nominated accused traders on the report of Sub Inspector Mehmoodul Hassan. The police arrested two accused traders and sent them behind bars. Police said that both of these accused had confessed their crime.