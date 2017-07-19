Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Wednesday that his party would protest in London and won't let MQM founder Altaf Hussain step outside his house.

Addressing a press conference, Kamal said that his party workers did not die while collecting hides. He said that it was MQM founder and former party chief Altaf Hussain that had killed them.

"Will stand up and fight till the last breath," he said adding that "We will be victorious in the end."

"Till my last breath, I will not put weapons into the hands of our party workers," he said. "This better be the murder of a party worker of PSP," he added.

Mustafa Kamal said that PSP would protest outside the residence of Altaf Hussain in London and won't let him come outside his house.

The PSP chief said that he has set a time for his meeting with the British High Commissioner.