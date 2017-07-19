Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanullah chided retired army general and defence analyst, Lt. General (r) Amjad Shoaib calling him from lot ‘responsible for martial laws and biggest prowlers’.

During a talk show on private news channel, Rana Sanaullah lashed at ex-army man stating that likes of General Shoaib easily take away plots worth of millions of rupees and pockets pension worth of Rs 0.3million to Rs 0.4million.

“These people don’t hold popularity among masses and could not be elected even a counselor in a constituency,” said the provincial law minister.