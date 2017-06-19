KASUR-At least 22 outlaws including 17 proclaimed offenders (POs) and five drug-peddlers were held during a crackdown here the other day.

According to a police spokesman, a vigorous crackdown was launched on outlaws of different categories under directives from DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. During the operation, police held 17 POs wanted in different cases of robbery, dacoity and murder. The police also arrested five drug-peddlers and recovered 2 kg of hashish and 45 bottles of liquor from their possession.

MOTORCYCLIST ROBBED

A motorcyclist was robbed of cash and other valuables on Bhala Road near Keloke here the other day. Babar of Kot Fateh Din told Kasur Saddr police that he was on the way to Bhala from Kasur City on a motorbike. Near Keloke, two unidentified robbers intercepted him and snatched Rs150,000 cash and two cellphones from him. Police are investigating.

Police performance lauded

Each and every personal of Kasur Police is performing duty with missionary zeal to protect the public lives in the holy month of Ramazan, DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi claimed.

He told The Nation that it is due to effective steps taken by the police that two decades of Ramazan have been passed peacefully. The police have also devised a comprehensive security plan to maintain law and order during last decade of the month, he added. The DPO said he has himself been monitoring the arrangements for mosques and Imambargahs’ security and also directing the officials concerned for further improvement. He also lauded the policemen for performing duty under the scorching sun.