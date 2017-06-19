SIALKOT-The special recovery teams of Excise and Taxation Department launched a vigorous crackdown on the defaulters and sealed 461 commercial buildings in Gujranwala Division.

The owners of these commercial buildings in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts are defaulters of Rs3.3 million in the shape of property taxes. According to the senior E&T officials, the teams have sealed 63 commercials buildings in Sialkot district, 45 in Narowal district, 40 in Gujrat district, 131 in Mandi Bahaud Din district, 25 in Hafizabad district and 157 in Gujranwala district during the crackdown. The officials added the E&T Department had repeatedly issued the recovery notices to the owners of these commercial buildings but they remained reluctant to clear the prolonged pending outstanding arrears by using their political influence, in this regard.

954 profiteers fined Rs1.6m

District administration’s 21 checking teams fined Rs1.6 million to 954 shopkeepers for selling daily use commodities on exorbitant rates during Ramazan so far.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Dr Umer Sher Chattha told newsmen that the teams also conducted 3,161 raids at different shops in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils to check the price hike. He said that the profiteers and hoarders would be dealt with sternly.

UPLIFT CLAIMS: Municipal Corporation allocated special development funds of Rs72 million for several social welfare and human development-oriented schemes in Sialkot city. Mayor of Sialkot Ch Tauheed Akhtar stated this while talking to the newsmen. He said that the Sialkot Municipal Corporation has saved these Rs72 million by cutting its extra expenditures as well.