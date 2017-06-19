Kabul - At least six police were killed and dozens of people wounded when as many as six gunmen and a suicide bomber attacked a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday morning, officials said.

It took Afghan security forces most of the day to kill the last gunmen, who had barricaded themselves in a kitchen in the compound, according to police.

The attack, claimed by the Taliban, began around 6:30 am (0200 GMT) when one bomber detonated a car packed with explosives at the gate of the police headquarters in Gardez city, capital of Paktia province, said Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

Around six attackers stormed the gate after the blast, with at least two quickly killed by police. The others held out against Afghan special forces that had responded to the attack, he said.

Paktia police chief Toryalai Abdani put the toll at six police killed and 12 wounded. Doctors at the city hospital said they had received the bodies of at least five police, as well as at least 30 wounded people, including 21 civilians.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, with spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid reporting more than 100 police were killed and wounded. The militant group often exaggerates casualty numbers in attacks against government targets and security forces.

Insurgent groups like the Taliban and Islamic State have launched a string of attacks across Afghanistan in recent weeks. Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a mosque in Kabul on Thursday.

A massive truck bombing and later suicide attacks left hundreds dead and wounded at the end of May and beginning of June, raising political tensions for the Afghan government, which is struggling to combat rising violence and corruption.

Seven US soldiers were injured on Saturday in an attack by an Afghan soldier who turned his weapon on his instructors and advisers. The Taliban did not directly claim the attack but described the soldier, who was killed, as a patriot.

On June 11, the insurgents claimed responsibility for a similar attack in which an Afghan soldier killed three US soldiers and wounded a fourth in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

The Pentagon is set to announce it is sending another 4,000 US troops to the country to counter the insurgents. There are about 8,400 US troops in Afghanistan, with another 5,000 from Nato allies. They mainly serve as trainers and advisers.

AMERICAN KIDNAPPED IN AFGHANISTAN

Monitoring Desk adds: An American citizen and employee of the World Bank who is living in Afghanistan was kidnapped on his way to work on Sunday, Kabul police said, reported ABC News.

The kidnapping took place in the Karte Char area of Kabul, according to Mohammad Almas, the head of the Kabul police's Crime Investigation Department (CID). Almas said that the kidnappers posed in Afghan security forces uniforms in order to trick the victim into stopping his vehicle.

The man, whose name has not been released, was working on a World Bank project with the Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, police said.

The World Bank, an international financial institution that provides loans to countries, did not respond to a request for comment about the incident.