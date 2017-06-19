Islamabad - Pakistan Army has paid tribute to the national cricket team for its tremendous victory in the Champions Trophy final. A 21-gun salute was given which is one of the highest honours in the country. Meanwhile, Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for securing remarkable victory against India by winning the Champions Trophy in England. According to the ISPR statement issued here Sunday night, the army chief also announced Umra for the team as a mark of acknowledgement of their best performance after a gap of several years. “Nothing can beat team work,” Gen Bajwa said moments after the Pakistan’s winning the final match adding “Pakistan is a team against every threat.”