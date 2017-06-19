The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle two kilograms ice heroin abroad and arrested the accused woman here at Benazir Islamabad Airport today.

The ASF sources said that during search of baggage of a lady passenger, identified as Nazeer Mai, leaving for Saudi Arabia via Muscat, at Benazir Bhutto International Airport Islamabad, two kilogram ice heroin was recovered.

The ASF confiscated the heroin worth millions of rupees in international market. The detainee was later handed over to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.