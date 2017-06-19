The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has established China Study Cell at the University of Peshawar for specialized courses of Chinese language and culture, reported Radio Pakistan.

Official sources told Our Peshawar correspondent that a Memorandum of Understanding has also been signed with North West University XI’AN of China for academic collaboration.

The MOU was signed in Silk Road Education Cooperation Fair, recently held in China.

Under the MOU, faculty and student exchanges between the two universities will take place.

Both the varsities will jointly work on research projects through academic cooperation.