FAISALABAD:-A policeman was brutally beaten up by enraged citizens as the police mobile van, he was driving, hit a motorcycle, injuring three people here on Sunday. The citizens held the driver of police van and beaten him up before he was rescued by a police party. Rescue sources said that a speeding police mobile van hit a bike, carrying three persons near Iqbal Stadium. All the three got critical injuries and were rushed to Allied Hospital.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 19-Jun-2017 here.
Cop thrashed for injuring three citizens
