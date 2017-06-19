FAISALABAD:-A policeman was brutally beaten up by enraged citizens as the police mobile van, he was driving, hit a motorcycle, injuring three people here on Sunday. The citizens held the driver of police van and beaten him up before he was rescued by a police party. Rescue sources said that a speeding police mobile van hit a bike, carrying three persons near Iqbal Stadium. All the three got critical injuries and were rushed to Allied Hospital.

