LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to foil a major attack and killed two suspected terrorists belonging to banned outfit near Saggian bridge in Lahore last night. The officials said there was intelligence report that four members of a banned terrorist organization had entered Lahore to attack the sensitive places.

When the CTD personnel stopped four men near Saggian Bridge, they opened fire at them and in retaliation security forces opened fire, which resulted in two of their companions escaping from the scene and the other two were killed.

Explosives include detonators, prim cords, Kalashnikov, pistol, and other arms were seized from the custody of the killed suspects.

“To find the fugitive terrorists, operation is underway,” a CTD spokesperson said.