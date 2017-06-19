Chiniot-The services of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) have been suspended in Chiniot and adjoining areas after fibre cables have been damaged.

The severance of fibre cable disrupted PTCL’s telecommunication services here on Sunday in Chiniot and adjoining areas. The main fibre line of the PTCL was damaged during some construction work.

After the suspension of PTCL’s service, internet, telephone and Broadband services have been disrupted in the area, due to which people are facing several difficulties to contact vital emergency phone helplines like Rescue and Police.

Rescue 1122 Service spokesman Muhammad Ali has issued a mobile phone number (0344)1011122 and advised the public to contact on this number for seeking help during any emergency.

Meanwhile, the banks and their ATMs are also not working properly because their links are also being severed.

PTCL authorities informed that the works to repair the fibre line has started.