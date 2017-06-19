MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Shopping has gained momentum in Mandi Bahauddin district as Ediul Fitr is just a few days away.

Markets at Mandi, Phalia, Malakwal and other main towns Kuthiala Sheikhan, Helan, Gojra, Miana Gondal, Ruken, Pahrianwali, Bheko Mor with market centres are witnessing great rush and traffic jams nowadays. Majority of people with low income are seen purchasing cloth, shoes at footpath markets and pushcarts which have occupied the main bazaars and cause traffic jams. Police are deployed at markets to provide security cover and meet any untoward incident. Hakim Mall is a modern shopping centre in the city with stuff including all type of commodities like cloth, shoes, jewelry, bangles and even vegetable and fruit. Restaurants and food outlets are set up in the centre for entertainment of customers.