ISLAMABAD: Working towards ending power cuts could inevitably lead to the government heading towards an array of liquidity damages and swelling capacity payments as it by the end of the year.

Official documents seen by a local newspaper imply that despite the fact that the government has set up imported Liquefied Natural Gas through independent bidding, it is having trouble with the usage of these quantities are used due to infrastructure limitations.

Contrastly, the country’s power generation capacity is said to outdo demand by the end of October for the first time in over a decade.

Leftover power generation would continue during the winter months (between October 2017 and March 2018) and would distribute evenly in April, May and June 2018, when demand and supply would reach a balance near the 25,000 megawatt-mark.

Next year’s winter will start off with a much larger availability of power generation than actual demand or consumption, a situation whose intensity would increase over the next two to three years. For example, if the demand in March 2018 is anticipated at 19,300MW, the present capacity at the time will be greater than 21,300MW.

The zenith of the demand for June 2018 is roughly calculated to reach 26,500MW, when the present generation capacity would be around 27,500mw.

This would leave reasonable spinning reserves — surplus capacity that can be made available by increasing the power output of generators already connected to the system — but that could lead to capacity payment claims from power producers, without actually generating any electricity.

This difference, which will snowball to 3,000MW over the next two years, was recently referred to as a “capacity trap” in recent government meetings.

However, before that point, the current hurdle is finding a way to avoid liquidity damages arising out of blockage in the present supply chain network — both on the generation side and the LNG supply infrastructure — leading to the inability of the system to utilise committed gas supplies.

Whilst endeavoring to keep damages on the low, the government is apparently ready to ignore places where it can justifiably charge liquidity damages to private parties for not delivering on their commitments.

At a recent meeting, it was acknowledged that the RLNG-II Pipeline from Port Qasim to Sawan had not been commissioned due to the non-completion of a 400-metre section in Jamshoro, which passes through the property of Mr Kashif Shoro, who would not permit Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) to complete the work.

The matter was also talked about in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE), but it has yet to be resolved and the transportation of 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of RLNG to the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) system would be impossible until the section is commissioned.

It was acknowledged that currently, 650 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of RLNG was being sent through the existing system under a swap arrangement. Due to system restrictions, additional gas volumes cannot be transported through a swap. However, work is being done to fix the issue and complete the pipeline by August 1, 2017.

In addition, three 1,200MW RLNG power plants, Bhikki, Haveli Bahadur Shah and Balloki, have not been able to take up gas volumes as per their planned schedule, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources.

The Bhikki power plant came online after a delay of 4 months, while the Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant has started off-take of 43.5mmcfd for its GTI on May 2017 and the off-take is expected in June 2017.

The Balloki power plant is at the time expected to become operational in Aug-Sept 2017, the petroleum ministry wrote, additionally stating: “Full off-take of 600mmcfd RLNG for the three power plants is not expected until September 2017”.

For the time being, SNGPL is selling over 200mmcfd of indigenous gas as RLNG to facilitate the winter requirements when the same amount of RLNG becomes available due to the shutdown of RLNG power plants for conversion to combined cycle. This system will sustain until October 2017.

It was also acknowledged that Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) should outline a plan obtaining LNG cargoes according to demand and hence “a risk-mitigation strategy” should be developed to avoid a situation where LNG cargoes cannot be re-gasified because no gas off-take is available. Therefore, cargoes are being delayed and PLL has currently not obtained LNG cargoes for July or August 2017. Additional hold ups in procurement could lead to liquidity damages from international LNG suppliers.

After a timely and elongated, careful discussion, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has decided that the only feasible option to avoid financial exposure due to lack of gas off-take is to shift the commercial operation date of the second LNG terminal to September 1, 2017.

Moreover, he has asked the managing director of Pakistan LNG Terminal Limited (PLTL) to negotiate a consensus with contractors of the second LNG Terminal revised the commercial operation date to September 1, 2017, provided that there was no unfavorable material change in the original agreement.