QUETTA - The first information report (FIR) of blast on Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s house was registered under Explosive Act 7-ATA with Wadh Police Station against unknown assailants. Kalat Commissioner Muhammad Hashim Khan Ghelzai, Lt-Col 132-Wing Fazal Rasool Qadri, DIG Khuzdar Police Muhammad Zafar Ali, SSP Khuzdar Abdul Rauf Barech, Assistant Commissioner Wadh Abdul Qadus Achakzai and DHO Wadh on Sunday visited the house of BNP chief and collected evidence from the site after inspection.

The house of Balochistan National Party-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal was targeted through a planted explosives device in Wadh, Khuzdar the other day, however, no loss of life was reported in the attack. The main gate of the house was damaged by blast, said the police.

“Two to three kilogram explosive material was used in the blast,” according to bomb disposal squad report.

The BNP-Mengal’s acting president Malak Abdul Wali Kakar, central secretary general and Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini strongly denounced the bomb attack on the residence of party chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal. They also demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and transparent investigation into the incident in order to bring the culprits to book. Addressing a press conference in Quetta press club, party’s acting-president announced agitation schedule from June 20-24 in Balochistan and Sindh provinces against the attack on party chief in Wadh.

Kakar regretted that it was not the first time that the residence of veteran nationalist leader Sardar Attaullah Mengal was targeted, but such cowardly acts were carried out earlier too.

“Such incidents are aimed at distracting BNP-M from its democratic struggle,” said party leader at the conference and added these evil efforts would not sabotage their peaceful and democratic struggle.

They demanded of the provincial government to bring into justice the perpetrators behind the incident.

