ISLAMABAD - Michael Wright, the First Secretary of the US Embassy in Islamabad smashed his vehicle into a total of 4 vehicles, two private and two police vehicles, in Abpara area of Islamabad on yesterday.

Fortunately there were no fatalities as a result of the incident but all five vehicles including his own were heavily damaged.

Police arrived at the scene after the incident and arrested Michael Wright and shifted him to the Abpara Police Station. A Police investigation into the incident is now underway.

