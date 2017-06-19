MIRPUR (AJK)-The AJK government announced a Rs1.7 billion project for the uplift of the state-run University of Kotli (UoK) under the Public Sector Development Programme with a token amount of100 million for the new fiscal year 2017-18.

It is aimed to ensure quality higher education in conducive environment in Azad Jammu & Kashmir harmonious to the need of the modern age. The gigantic “Development of Academic & Research Facilities at UOK” project will complete in next stipulated period of next four years, sources told this correspondent.

“This is first ever mega project which HEC granted to Kotli University,” the sources underlined. The official sources close to the varsity continued that the Mega PC-1 of the project includes 2 academic block, one admin block, Central Library, student service centre, boys hostel and bachelor hostel, along with HRD scholarships, lab equipment, IT equipment, transport, security network and CMS of new campus.

Earlier, the UoK also got 2 small projects last year one of girls Hostel and bio-sciences lab costing Rs132 million grant secured from HEC last year while a Rs4 million was for up gradation of labs & library.

The UoK also completed the land acquisition of 381 kanals for new campus of university in CFY. Construction of boundary wall and a road from Approach Road to new campus are also under process. At the same time, students, parents as well as the civil society and university fraternity expressed great pleasure and satisfaction over the projects.