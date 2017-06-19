SIALKOT/NOORPUR THAL-Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt has said that the government was making efforts in health sector for ensuring the easy access of the local people to advanced healthcare.

He stated this while addressing the doctors and paramedics during an important meeting. CEO of Sialkot District Health Authority Dr Javaid Warraich was also present on this occasion.

Provincial Minister added that the government had brought optimised improvement and betterment in the medical and health sector for providing the advanced medical health care facilities to the local people at local level by upgrading the basic health units (BHUs) and rural health centers (RHCs).

Mansha Ullah Butt added that the health sector development reforms were bearing fruits besides giving the desired results as well. He also urged the doctors and paramedics to utilise their full energies and abilities to serve the ailing humanity with full devotion and dedication.

OPEN COURT: Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Manshaullah Butt held an open court at PML-N House Sialkot.

He listened to the complaints and problems of the people besides issuing orders on several applications for the urgent relief to the complainants. Local MPAs Ch Ikram, Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani, Ch Arshad Javed Warraich and Mayor of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Ch Tauheed Akhtar were also present.

MPA Malik Waris Kallu has said the Punjab government is pursuing the policy of rural and urban development so that all people can equally benefit from its uplift steps. Addressing a public gathering, he said that construction and rehabilitation of roads under the Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme was in full swing. He said the Programme would have a lasting impact on agricultural economy. The ‘Pakian Sarkan Sokhay Painday’ Programme has helped provide latest communication facilities for the people living in villages, he added. The MPA further said that government’s policies were strengthening the agricultural economy. Similarly, timely transportation of farm products to the market is contributing to growers’ wellbeing, he said.