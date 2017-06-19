ISLAMABAD:- Federal Secretary Information Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera on Sunday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on their historic win over India in the ICC Championship Trophy against all odds. The secretary, in his message, said," On behalf of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) I would like to congratulate the Pakistan cricket team." He also extended gratitude to Director Sports PTV Dr Nauman Niaz for ably leading the entire initiative and the entire PTV sports team.–APP