ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has congratulated the Pakistan cricket team and the nation over Pakistan's landslide victory against India in the ICC Champions Trophy final match.

The PM deeply appreciated the entire team for playing extraordinarily, defeating the rival team with a heavy margin.

“Players and the management of the team deserve deep appreciation for their remarkable performance today,” said the prime minister.

The premier further said that the cricket team has provided an excellent opportunity for the entire nation to rejoice in the holy month of Ramazan.

He expressed the confidence that Pakistani cricket team will continue to put in their best in all formats of the game in the days ahead.

The prime minister also expressed that he looks forward to receiving the winners soon in Pakistan.

President Mamnoon Hussain also felicitated the Pakistani nation and national cricket team on winning the ICC Champions Trophy-2017.

The President also congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Board on this achievement, said a Press release.

He said that the national cricket team had attained historic victory through its commitment and resolve.

Praising the marvelous performance of the players, the President said that hard work, passion and unflinching resolve paved the way to great successes.

Pakistan cricket team had achieved tremendous success with the same commitment, he said, adding, like in cricket, great accomplishments could also be attained in different fields of life through common resolve and unity.