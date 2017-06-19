BAHAWALPUR-Jamaat-e-Islami’s Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Dr Syed Wasim Akhtar said that the dream of holding the rulers involved in Panama scandal accountable does not seem to be fulfilled.

Talking to the media at the foundation laying ceremony of Masjid al Sagheer Yousaf near Baghdad Railway Station Bahawalpur, he added that corrupt people are sitting on the throne and handful of bureaucracy has become owner of the black and white. However the 200 million people are living in disappointment and those who came to power with the votes of people have severed their link with them, he said.

He said that those robbing the national capital do not deserve any leniency as favouritism and corruption have destroyed the national institutions.

Thieves, plunderers and corrupt people are roaming free taking benefit of sham investigations, he said. He said that major corruption scandals are surfacing every day, people have to use the illegal means to get their legal work, bribery and corruption is on top. At this time, corruption of Rs12 billion daily and Rs4,320 billion annually is stinging the national treasury; as long as corrupt leadership is here, the nation could not move on the path to development, he said. He said that the nation is facing problems like lawlessness, anarchy, terrorism, corruption, inflation and loadshedding.