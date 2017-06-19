On recommendations of Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) government has offered dialogues to young doctors.

وزیر صحت کو احتجاجی ڈاکٹرز کے جائز مطالبات پر بات کرنے کی ہدایات جاری کردی ہیں :: @ImranKhanPTI #KPKUpdates — PTI KP (Official) (@PTIKPOfficial) June 17, 2017





The young doctors were protesting against recent policy changes by the provincial government.

A notification has been issued by KP government offering dialogues to the protesting doctors.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan asked the provincial government to accept right demands of the doctors.

ڈاکٹرز کی دل سے عزت کرتا ہوں،صرف جائز مطالبات پر بات ہوگی-ہڑتالی ڈاکٹرز کرپٹ سیاسی ٹولے کے ہاتھوں میں کھلونا نہ بنیں :: @ImranKhanPTI — PTI KP (Official) (@PTIKPOfficial) June 17, 2017





During the protest, doctors were baton-charged and hackled by police as they tried to close OPD at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.

In a video message, Imran Khan asserted that PTI got the vote from public on promise of health and education reforms and party will fulfill it under any condition.

“A minor Mafia which was taking advantage from outdates system is misdirecting the young doctors,” Imran said.

We wouldn't care even if our Government goes, we will bring Reforms in Health Sector :: @ImranKhanPTI #KPKUpdates pic.twitter.com/V1QESJfYLm — KPK Updates (@KPKUpdates) June 17, 2017



